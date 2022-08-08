Woman stabbed five times in Kerry assault

A WOMAN WAS hospitalised after being stabbed five times in Tralee, Kerry, last night.

The incident happened at around 11pm in the Ballymullen area of the town.

The woman remains in hospital today. Gardaí said she suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Two men, aged in their late teens and mid 20s, have been arrested and are currently being held at Tralee Garda Station,.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene and it is currently undergoing a technical examination.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch with them.