Clifford brothers bag 0-11 as Kerry bounce back with league win over Tyrone

AFTER SUFFERING A Croke Park beating against Dublin, Kerry found a return to home territory in Killarney to be a welcome antidote as they accounted for Tyrone in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

Referee David Coldrick showed three yellow cards after a skirmish in the first-half to Kerry’s Paudie Clifford and Dara Moynihan, and Tyrone’s Peter Harte. When calm was restored, Kerry asserted their authority. They surged five clear at the break, 0-11 to 0-6, and had coasted ahead by eight, 0-17 to 0-9, with ten minutes of normal time remaining.

Tyrone got a little closer courtesy of a late scoring burst including the game’s solitary goal from Ciarán Daly on 64 minutes but Kerry held on for a four-point win.

