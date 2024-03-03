Advertisement
Tensions spilled over a times between Kerry and Tyrone in Killarney today. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Allianz Football League

Clifford brothers bag 0-11 as Kerry bounce back with league win over Tyrone

A four-point win in Killarney put Jack O’Connor’s team back on track after a heavy loss to Dublin.
1
840
23 minutes ago
The 42

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

AFTER SUFFERING A Croke Park beating against Dublin, Kerry found a return to home territory in Killarney to be a welcome antidote as they accounted for Tyrone in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

Referee David Coldrick showed three yellow cards after a skirmish in the first-half to Kerry’s Paudie Clifford and Dara Moynihan, and Tyrone’s Peter Harte. When calm was restored, Kerry asserted their authority. They surged five clear at the break, 0-11 to 0-6, and had coasted ahead by eight, 0-17 to 0-9, with ten minutes of normal time remaining.

Tyrone got a little closer courtesy of a late scoring burst including the game’s solitary goal from Ciarán Daly on 64 minutes but Kerry held on for a four-point win. 

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     