Saturday 27 March 2021
Man arrested after Ketamine worth an estimated €360,000 seized by gardaí

The drugs were discovered in the Dublin 5 area yesterday.

By Christina Finn Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 5:47 PM
10 minutes ago 2,037 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5393836
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

KETAMINE WORTH AN estimated €360,000 has been seized by gardaí.

Approximately 5.924 kilograms of the substance was found in a house in the Dublin 5 area.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and detained at Raheny Garda Station, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He was later charged in connection with the case and appeared before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.

The joint intelligence operation was led by An Garda Síochána through the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, as well as Raheny District Drugs Unit, and Revenue’s Customs Service.

Christina Finn

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

