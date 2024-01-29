Advertisement
Kevin Conway was murdered in his home on 9 January.
Courts

Second man charged with murder of Kevin Conway in West Belfast

Kevin Conway was shot down at his home on 9 January.
0
1.0k
53 minutes ago

A SECOND MAN has been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Kevin Conway, who was shot down at his home on 26 January. 

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team charged the 53-year-old man yesterday evening. 

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrate’s Court this morning. 

Earlier yesterday, the PSNI announced that a 27-year-old man was also charged in relation to the murder, and is also due to appear in court today.

A third man was previously arrested in relation to the murder, he was released and remains on bail while police enquiries continue, the PSNI has said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags