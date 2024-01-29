Second man charged with murder of Kevin Conway in West Belfast

A SECOND MAN has been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Kevin Conway, who was shot down at his home on 26 January.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team charged the 53-year-old man yesterday evening.

Advertisement

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Earlier yesterday, the PSNI announced that a 27-year-old man was also charged in relation to the murder, and is also due to appear in court today.

A third man was previously arrested in relation to the murder, he was released and remains on bail while police enquiries continue, the PSNI has said.