Gardaí make another arrest in Kevin Lunney abduction investigation

The man is being held at Cavan Garda Station.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 1:18 PM
42 minutes ago 3,047 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5043644
Kevin Lunney.
Image: BBC Spotlight
Image: BBC Spotlight

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in relation to the attack on Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney. 

Officers said that a man in his mid-50s was detained in relation to the abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney which occurred on 17 September 2019. 

The man is currently being held in Cavan Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Lunney was abducted from his car near his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh at around 6.40pm on 23 September.

He was assaulted at a second location before being left at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan sometime before 9pm the same night.

He suffered what police in the North described as “life-changing injuries”.

Three men have already been charged in relation to the incident.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

