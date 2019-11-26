Four men due in court charged over Kevin Lunney abduction

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney have charged four men over the incident.

The four men were arrested last week.

Two of the men are in their 30s, one is in his 20s and another is in his 60s.

They are due to appear before Virginia District Court this morning at 10.30am charged with offences related to the investigation.

Lunney, 50, was snatched near his Co Fermanagh home and brutally assaulted in September.

The father-of-six spoke out about the attack in a BBC Spotlight interview, describing how he had been slashed with a knife, doused with bleach and branded by his captors before being dumped on a remote road in Co Cavan.

