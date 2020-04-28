This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Men charged over Kevin Lunney abduction granted bail after video-link hearing from Portlaoise Prison

Luke O’Reilly of Kilcogy, Co Cavan and Darren Redmond of East Wall, Dublin are charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm.

By Alison O'Riordan Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 12:54 PM
1 hour ago 5,019 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5085964
The men were were refused bail at Virginia District Court last year.
Image: Niall Carson

THE HIGH COURT has granted bail to two men charged with the alleged assault and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) Director Kevin Lunney.

Luke O’Reilly (66), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan and Darren Redmond (25), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 are charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm to Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on 17 September, 2019.

The two men were served with books of evidence at the Special Criminal Court on 26 March last and it is expected that their trial could potentially begin in January 2021.

Lunney (50), a father of six, was abducted close to his home in Co Fermanagh on the evening of 17 September as part of the ongoing campaign of violence and threats against executives at QIH.

The businessman’s leg was broken, he was doused in bleach and the letters QIH were carved into his chest during the two-and-a-half hour ordeal before he was dumped on a roadside in Co Cavan.

O’Reilly and Redmond appeared this morning via video-link from Portlaoise Prison for the hearing and could each be seen wearing a face mask on the court’s large television screens.

Ruling on the application today, Mr Justice Paul Burns said taking all the evidence and submissions together, the prosecution had fallen just short of meeting the standard of proof required. The judge granted bail for both men but stressed that it was subject to stringent conditions.

The State had objected to bail on two grounds, arguing that if granted bail the accused men would interfere with the administration of justice and that they were also “flight risks”.

Aoife O’Leary BL, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), said there was a strong circumstantial case to be made against both men. “These offences were intimidatory in nature and there is very strong evidence connecting these individuals to these offences,” she added.

In reply, Michael Bowman SC for Redmond and Mark Mulholland QC for O’Reilly said that there was no evidential basis to justify their clients being refused bail.

Both were refused bail at Virginia District Court last year and sought to have that decision overturned by bringing an application to the High Court in Cloverhill on 19 December last. However, Mr Justice Robert Eagar refused to grant bail to the two men.

Two other men are facing trial alongside O’Reilly and Redmond. Alan O’Brien (39), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 and a fourth man who cannot be named for legal reasons are both also charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm to Lunney on the same occasion.

O’Reilly and Redmond were granted bail until their trial date, which is expected to last between eight and 12 weeks.

The case is in for mention before Special Criminal Court 2 on 10 June.

