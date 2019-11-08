This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kevin Lunney abduction: 13 locations in Dublin, Cavan, Longford and England being searched this morning

The PSNI are searching four residential properties and one commercial premises in the Derrylin area of Fermanagh.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 8 Nov 2019, 8:51 AM
1 hour ago
Image: BBC Spotlight
Image: BBC Spotlight

GARDAÍ, THE PSNI and the Derbyshire Constabulary are searching a number of locations in Ireland, Northern Ireland and England this morning in their investigations into the abduction of Kevin Lunney last month. 

Gardaí are searching five locations in Co Cavan, three locations in Co Longford and four locations in Dublin. These premises are a mixture of domestic dwellings and commercial/business premises.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are searching five locations in Northern Ireland and the Derbyshire Constabulary are searching a location in the United Kingdom.

In a statement, the PSNI said that they were searching a number of areas in Derrylin area of Fermanagh in relation to the “horrific abduction and attack” on Kevin Lunney.

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mullan said: “The investigation is continuing at pace and today’s significant operation involves searching four residential properties and one commercial premises in the Derrylin area.”

Over 100 members of An Garda Síochána are assisting the investigation team at Cavan Garda Station. This includes colleagues from the wider Cavan-Monaghan Garda Division, Regional Support Units, National Support Service, Dog Units, National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and National Public Order Unit.

06.11.19 'I heard it breaking and I roared': Quinn director Kevin Lunney describes kidnap and torture by border gang

Gardaí said that these searches were part of “the evidence gathering stage” to progress the investigations by Gardaí and the PSNI into the abduction, false imprisonment and assault of Kevin Lunney on the 17 September.

An Garda Síochána again appealed to anyone who has information, no matter how insignificant, on this “vicious criminal attack” or any other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan-Fermanagh border area over recent years to contact An Garda Síochána at Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 25 00 25 or any Garda station.

