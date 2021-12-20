Three men due to be sentenced over Kevin Lunney attack today

THREE MEN FOUND guilty of the abduction and assault of Quinn Industrial Holdings boss Kevin Lunney are due to be sentenced today.

The first guilty man cannot be identified and is named only as YZ. The other two men are Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 and Darren Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3.

The three men had denied the charges, but the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court found that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that they were among the group of men who abducted Lunney from near his home and assaulted him in a horse box at a yard in Drumbrade, Co Cavan.

His attackers stripped him to his boxer shorts, doused him in bleach, broke his shin with two blows of a wooden bat, beat him on the ground, cut his face and scored the letters QIH into his chest with a Stanley knife.

They left him bloodied, beaten and shivering on a country road at Drumcoghill in Co Cavan where he was discovered by a man driving a tractor.

Sentencing at the Special Criminal Court has been postponed on two separate occasions. However, it is widely expected to go ahead today.