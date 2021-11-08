Verdict due in the Kevin Lunney abduction trial today

THE SPECIAL CRIMINAL Court will deliver its verdict in the Kevin Lunney abduction trial later today.

It is expected that the three judge panel, sitting in the Criminal Courts of Justice, will begin delivering their judgement after 10.30am.

The four accused, Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3; Darren Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3; Luke O’Reilly (67), with an address at Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan; and a 40-year-old man who cannot be named by order of the court, have all pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment and intentionally causing serious harm to Kevin Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan in September 2019.

Lunney (52) had been a director with Quinn Industrial Holdings and the trial had heard there was a dispute about the operations of the company.

The father-of-six was abducted close to his home in Co Fermanagh on the evening of 17 September 2019.

The businessman’s leg was broken, bleach was poured on him and the letters QIH were carved into his chest during the two-and-a-half hour incident before he was left on a roadside in Co Cavan, the trial heard.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Mr Justice Gerard Griffin and Mr Justice David McHugh presided over the trial.