Three men to be sentenced today over the abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney

THREE MEN ARE due to be sentenced today over the abduction and assault of Quinn Indusrtial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

The first guilty man cannot be identified and is named only as YZ. The other two men are Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 and Darren Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3.

The three men had denied the charges, but the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court found that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that they were among the group of men who abducted Lunney from near his home and assaulted him in a horse box at a yard in Drumbrade, Co Cavan.

The verdicts are expected this afternoon.