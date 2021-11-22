#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 22 November 2021
Three men to be sentenced today over the abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney

Three men were found guilty earlier this month.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 22 Nov 2021, 8:15 AM
41 minutes ago 1,343 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5608391
Image: BBC Spotlight
Image: BBC Spotlight

THREE MEN ARE due to be sentenced today over the abduction and assault of Quinn Indusrtial Holdings director Kevin Lunney. 

The first guilty man cannot be identified and is named only as YZ. The other two men are Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 and Darren Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3.

The three men had denied the charges, but the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court found that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that they were among the group of men who abducted Lunney from near his home and assaulted him in a horse box at a yard in Drumbrade, Co Cavan. 

 

The verdicts are expected this afternoon. 

