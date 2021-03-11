#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 11 March 2021
Advertisement

Kevin Myers reaches settlement with Business Post over defamation claim

Myers filed the case against Post Publications Ltd in July 2019.

By Sean Murray Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 1:28 PM
24 minutes ago 2,928 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5378397
File photo. Kevin Myers.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Kevin Myers.
File photo. Kevin Myers.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

JOURNALIST KEVIN MYERS has settled a High Court action he’d taken against the Business Post.

The former Irish Times and Sunday Times columnist first filed proceedings against the newspaper’s publisher Post Publications Ltd in July 2019. 

The defamation case centred on an article published in the then-Sunday Business Post newspaper which referenced Myers.

It’s understood that the settlement involved a five-figure sum, and the removal of the article referencing Myers from the Business Post website. 

A solicitor for Myers advised that the settlement was reached to the satisfaction of all parties yesterday. They made no further comment. 

The Business Post said it was not its policy to comment on legal cases. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie