Kevin Myers reaches settlement with Business Post over defamation claim

JOURNALIST KEVIN MYERS has settled a High Court action he’d taken against the Business Post.

The former Irish Times and Sunday Times columnist first filed proceedings against the newspaper’s publisher Post Publications Ltd in July 2019.

The defamation case centred on an article published in the then-Sunday Business Post newspaper which referenced Myers.

It’s understood that the settlement involved a five-figure sum, and the removal of the article referencing Myers from the Business Post website.

A solicitor for Myers advised that the settlement was reached to the satisfaction of all parties yesterday. They made no further comment.

The Business Post said it was not its policy to comment on legal cases.

Comments are closed for legal reasons