Khat worth €367,000 seized at Dublin Airport

KHAT WITH AN estimated value of €367,000 was seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Airport yesterday.

The illegal drugs weigh 734kg in total and were seized as part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling and shadow economy activity.

Khat is a stimulant with similar effects to amphetamine. It comes from a leafy green plant of the same name.

The joint intelligence-led operation was conducted by Revenue’s customs service and the Garda national drugs and organised crime bureau.

Investigations are ongoing.

Separately, on Tuesday herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €35,950 was seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Mail Centre.

The illegal drugs weighed 1.8kg in total and were discovered in 13 separate parcels, all of which originated from the United States.

Between 1 January and 29 February of this year, Revenue officers in mail centres nationwide have detected and seized drugs with an estimated value of €1.2 million.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they have been advised to contact Revenue in confidence on the freephone number 1800 295 295.