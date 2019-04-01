10kg of amphetamine-like drug found in parcels labelled 'clothing' and 'wedding gift'

REVENUE OFFICERS IN Portlaoise have today seized illegal drugs worth an estimated street value of €83,050.

The 10.1kg of khat and 3.9kg of herbal cannabis were found during routine profiling, with the help of Revenue detector dog Sam in the mail centre in the town.

Khat is a plant with amphetamine-like effects.

The drugs were concealed in two separate parcels from Kenya and Thailand.

Bound for addresses in Dublin city centre, one of the parcels was labelled ‘clothing’ and the other as a ‘wedding gift’.

Revenue are continuing to investigate the matter with a view to a prosecution.

These seizures form part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting drug importations. If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.