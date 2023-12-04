Kieran McDaid appointed as Ireland Editor of The Sunday Times

KIERAN MCDAID, who has been Editor of the Irish Sun for seven years, has been announced as the new Ireland Editor for The Sunday Times.

In his new role, working alongside Ben Taylor, editor of The Sunday Times and Tony Gallagher, editor of The Times, McDaid will be responsible for editing The Sunday Times in Ireland and leading a team of journalists who provide weekly Irish analysis on news, business, sport and culture, both in print and digitally.

Originally from Donegal, McDaid has over 20 years of journalistic experience across daily and Sunday national newspapers, newswire and regional press.

He began his journalism career in 2001 as a reporter at The Irish News in Belfast.

He then moved to the Press Association news agency (now PA Media) where he worked as News and Politics Correspondent, reporting from the Northern Ireland Assembly in Stormont and the Bloody Sunday Inquiry.

For the past seven and a half years, Kieran has been Editor of The Irish Sun.

Other previous roles include Deputy News Editor at the Irish Independent and Assistant Editor (Head of Content) at The Irish News of the World.

“I’m delighted to welcome Kieran to the role of Ireland Editor at The Sunday Times. Kieran has a wealth of experience, not only as an editor, but as an award-winning journalist, covering exclusive stories, engaging content and breaking news,” Ben Taylor said.

“I wish him the best of luck in his new role and look forward to working alongside him in the New Year.”

McDaid said it is a “honour” to join The Sunday Times.

“I’ve worked for 23 years in tabloid, broadsheet and wire agency newsrooms on both sides of the Irish border – including a wonderful last seven and a half years as Editor of The Irish Sun – and my passion for journalism burns as brightly as ever,” he said.

“I can’t wait to start work with the talented team in The Sunday Times to investigate injustice, expose wrongdoing, reveal fascinating stories and produce more excellent journalism in print and digital.”