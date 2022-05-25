Have you seen missing person Kieran Moans?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 44-year-old Kieran Moans who is missing from his home in Kilmore, Dublin 5, since Monday, 23 May 2022.
Kieran is described as being 5’ 8” in height with a slim build. He has black/greying hair, green eyes and a stubbly beard. He has a number of tattoos on both arms and his back and is known to wear black glasses.
When last seen, Kieran was wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a yellow jacket.
gardaí and Kieran’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on Kieran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 666 4486 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
