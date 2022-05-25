Have you seen missing person Kieran Moans?

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 44-year-old Kieran Moans who is missing from his home in Kilmore, Dublin 5, since Monday, 23 May 2022.

Kieran is described as being 5’ 8” in height with a slim build. He has black/greying hair, green eyes and a stubbly beard. He has a number of tattoos on both arms and his back and is known to wear black glasses.

When last seen, Kieran was wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a yellow jacket.

gardaí and Kieran’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Kieran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 666 4486 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

