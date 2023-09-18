Gardaí probe people linked to mysterious disappearance of Cork man earlier this month

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE disappearance of a man in Cork earlier this month are exploring a theory that he may have gotten into a car with another man before his disappearance.

Investigators have made a renewed plea for the public to help them as they try to solve the mystery of 47-year-old Kieran Quilligan going missing from Cork city centre on 1 September 2023 at approximately 9.30pm.

In a statement this weekend, the organisation said that it was “very concerned for the safety and well-being” of the missing man.

An incident room has been set up and detectives, based at the Bridewell in Cork city centre, are dealing with the case.

They have watched hours of CCTV and have also examined at least two cars they believe are linked to the disappearance.

Gardaí confirmed that Quilligan has not used his phone or bank account since he disappeared.

Sources have said it is feared that missing man may have been targeted as part of a dispute and believe that a man who is known to them for violent crime is involved.

The 47-year-old man was reported missing on 1 September 2023. On that day, he had been spotted leaving the Simon Community building on Anderson’s Quay Cork at approximately 8.30pm in the company of another man.

Garda Press Office A recent CCTV image of Kieran Quilligan wearing the clothing he was dressed in on the day he disappeared. Garda Press Office

“An Garda Síochána has carried out extensive CCTV enquiries which have tracked Kieran’s last known movements through Cork city centre, from Andersons Quay towards Sullivan’s Quay and onto Proby’s Quay. The last known movement of Kieran Quilligan is entering St Finbarr’s Place, off Proby’s Quay.

“In addition to tracking Kieran’s movements on CCTV, An Garda Síochána has spoken to a number of witnesses and has carried out a search along St Finbarr’s Place (St Finbarr’s Street),” a spokesperson said.

The gardaí have officially said that it is not known how Quilligan left St Finbarr’s Place and there is no further sighting of him at this time.

The Journal has learned that fears are now mounting that people he came in contact with may have been involved in the disappearance.

Quilligan is described as being approximately 5’7″ in height with a medium build, brown/grey hair and blue eyes. He has a large tattoo on the side of his head.

When last seen the missing man was wearing a black baseball hat, an orange t-shirt, blue zip-up hooded jacket, blue Under Armour tracksuit pants and black Nike runners.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to Kieran’s family who will be kept updated on this missing persons investigation.

Anyone with any information on Kieran’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.