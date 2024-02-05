Kieran Quilligan death: Man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder

ONE MAN REMAINS in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder in the investigation into the death of Kieran Quilligan in Cork.

The 47-year-old went missing in September last year.

Remains were discovered in Rostellan in east Cork at the end of January and were confirmed to be a match through examining DNA and dental records.

Advertisement

Gardaí launched a murder investigation into his death and yesterday arrested two men, one in his 20s and the other in his 30s.

Both men were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man aged in his 20s has been released without charge this morning. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second man, aged in his 30s, remains detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Cork city.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information on the murder of Kieran Quilligan to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other garda station.