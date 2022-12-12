Gardaí believe man whose body was found near Ashbourne met violent death

GARDAÍ ARE SET to launch a murder investigation following the violent death of a man near Ashbourne, Meath over the weekend.

The man’s body was discovered on Saturday wrapped in a carpet by a passerby in Belgree Lane, Kilbride, around 7km from Ashbourne town itself.

Sources have told The Journal that investigators believe the victim died a violent death. A post-mortem has since concluded but details are not being released.

Gardaí suspect the man was killed at another location and his body was then brought to a dense woodland area where it was dumped.

Advertisement

A local walking their dog discovered the body and contacted the authorities.

Officers have yet to formally identify the man but he is understood to be in his mid-20s and a non-Irish national.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information over the discovery.

Early indications have suggested that this death is not linked to organised crime. However, security sources have told this publication that officers will have a “fuller picture” once an official identification of the body has taken place and the family of the deceased has been informed.

A garda spokesman said: “Investigating Gardaí are appealing for information. They are particularly appealing to anyone who travelled along Belgree Lane, Kilbride on Friday the 9th or Saturday 10th of December, to come forward. Motorists with dashcam footage from this location are asked to make it available to Gardaí.”