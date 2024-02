A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the death of a man in Kilcock, Co Kildare on Thursday.

The man in his 40s was arrested on Thursday following the fatal stabbing of a man in his 50s at an apartment complex in the town.

Gardaí say the incident happened between 3pm and 4pm at a residence on School Street in Kilcock.

The man has now been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Naas District Court at 4pm this afternoon

