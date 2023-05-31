Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 31 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Gardaí detained a man in his early 20s and a teenager following the assault.
# Kilcock
Young man and teenager hospitalised after stabbing near Co Kildare train station
Two others have been arrested over the attack.
2.3k
0
22 minutes ago

A YOUNG MAN and a teenager have been hospitalsed after a stabbing near a train station in Co Kildare.

Both male victims were removed from the scene to Naas General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the assault on Bridge Street in Kilcock yesterday morning.

A juvenile teenager and a man aged in his early 20s were arrested by gardaí at the scene.

They were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Kildare Division.

Both males have since been released without charge. A file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a referral will be made to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme in respect of the boy.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Bridge Street or the train station between 10.30am and 11.15am yesterday morning are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     