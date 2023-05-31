Young man and teenager hospitalised after stabbing near Co Kildare train station

A YOUNG MAN and a teenager have been hospitalsed after a stabbing near a train station in Co Kildare.

Both male victims were removed from the scene to Naas General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the assault on Bridge Street in Kilcock yesterday morning.

A juvenile teenager and a man aged in his early 20s were arrested by gardaí at the scene.

They were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Kildare Division.

Both males have since been released without charge. A file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a referral will be made to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme in respect of the boy.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Bridge Street or the train station between 10.30am and 11.15am yesterday morning are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.