Woman (40s) dies after being hit by lorry in Kildare

A WOMAN HAS died after she was struck by an articulated lorry on a motorway in Kildare.

Shortly after 12.30pm this afternoon, the female pedestrian in her 40s was seriously injured after being hit by the lorry on the M7 southbound between Junction 12 Newbridge and Junction 13 Kildare.

Emergency services and garda units attended the scene. The woman was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Tallaght, where she has since passed away.

The scene of the crash is being examined by investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users with footage recorded on the M7 between J12 Newbridge and J13 Kildare at the time of the collision to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.