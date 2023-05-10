Kildare county board pulls camogie team from All-Ireland, prompting anger from players

THE KILDARE INTERMEDIATE camogie panel has released an open letter to clubs in the county, expressing their disgust towards the county board over its decision to withdraw the team from the All-Ireland championship.

The letter, which has been published via the GPA, outlines how the squad were informed of the county board’s call via a WhatsApp message on Friday. The letter goes on to explain how the decision has caused “great distress” within the group, and that this development “brings to a head a pattern of disrespect” towards the players.

The team says that they have been having ongoing discussions with the county board over matters including access to changing room facilities and a disagreement over allowing players to compete in the Kildare club leagues.

The Kildare camogie squad added that they are asking for changes to be implemented by the county board and are calling on Kildare clubs to “have their voices heard” on the matter.

The full letter reads:

“On Friday afternoon, we the Kildare intermediate camogie panel, were informed by the county board that we were to be withdrawn from this season’s All-Ireland camogie championship.

“This news was communicated to us via a WhatsApp message into our player group, in which it said they would be making no further comment.

“This has caused great distress to us as a playing group and indeed anger. This is not only because this decision has been taken without our consent, but also because of the disrespect that has been shown in how the decision has been communicated to us.

“We want to be very clear: we want to represent Kildare to the best of our ability in the camogie championship. This is and has always been the case.

“We were in ongoing discussions with the county board executive on a number of different matters:

A charter, agreed between the players, the executive and the management team, was not being adhered to. For example, we didn’t even have access to showers and changing rooms after training.

A decision was taken by the county board that senior inter-county players would not be permitted to play in the Kildare club leagues, even at the discretion of our inter-county manager. This is a decision we did not agree with.

“It had reached a stage where we informed the County Board Executive we would withdraw from the panel as a result of this mistreatment in hope that they would rectify these issues. At a recent meeting with them, we believed progress was made and that our season might be salvaged.

“Then, having trained and given our all for Kildare camogie since before Christmas, our season was ended in a disrespectful way. It brings to a head a pattern of disrespect shown to us as players over the last number of seasons.

“To you, our clubs, we want to make it clear; we want to play and our willing to play and represent our great county and you, our great clubs. However, changes must be made in the conditions and environment in which we prepare to play.

“If we don’t make those changes now, the players who come after us will never forgive us.

“We are calling on you the clubs of Kildare to have your voices heard and support us the players during this time. The future of inter-county camogie in Kildare is at stake.

“We are not asking for the world. We’re asking for the minimum standards that had been agreed to be put in place, through our squad charter, to be adhered to by our county board.”

