#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 2 July 2022
Advertisement

Man critically injured in County Kildare attack

The man was attacked at a house in Clane at 11.20am this morning.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 6:38 PM
20 minutes ago 5,051 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5806277
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN IS in a critical condition after he was attacked this morning at a house in County Kildare. 

Gardaí in Naas have appealed for help following the incident in the Abbeylands in Clane.

A garda spokesperson said that the incident involved two men. 

“At approximately 11:20am, a man in his 50s was seriously assaulted by two males at a residence in The Avenue area of Abbeylands, Clane. The two males later fled the scene on foot.

“The injured male was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he is currently in a critical condition. The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward,” the spokesperson said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí have asked people with camera footage including dash-cams between 11am and 11.30am to make contact with their local garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie