Man critically injured in County Kildare attack

A MAN IS in a critical condition after he was attacked this morning at a house in County Kildare.

Gardaí in Naas have appealed for help following the incident in the Abbeylands in Clane.

A garda spokesperson said that the incident involved two men.

“At approximately 11:20am, a man in his 50s was seriously assaulted by two males at a residence in The Avenue area of Abbeylands, Clane. The two males later fled the scene on foot.

“The injured male was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he is currently in a critical condition. The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí have asked people with camera footage including dash-cams between 11am and 11.30am to make contact with their local garda station.