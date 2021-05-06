#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 6 May 2021
Female pedestrian (40s) dies after road crash in Kildare last night

The crash occurred at approximately 6.45pm last night at Ballyhagan in Carbury, Co. Kildare.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 6 May 2021, 6:43 AM
GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a fatal collision yesterday evening in Kildare, where a woman in her 40s was killed.

The collision involved one car and a female pedestrian. The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after.

The womans body has since been removed from the scene and was brought to Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

There were no other injuries reported in the incident.

A technical examination was underway last night, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, especially any road users who were in the Ballyhagan area between 6.30pm and 6.50pm who may have camera footage of the incident. Anyone with footage is asked to make it available to the Gardaí.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Tadgh McNally
