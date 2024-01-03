Woman (40s) dead and two children seriously injured after road crash in Kildare

A WOMAN HAS died and two children seriously injured following a road crash in Co Kildare yesterday evening.

Gardaí said the fatal road traffic collision, involving a car and a van, occurred at approximately 6:15pm yesterday on the R148 at Cloncurry in Enfield.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two young children who were also travelling in this vehicle have been taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin where their conditions are currently described as serious but stable.

The male driver of the van was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The R148 at Cloncurry in between Enfield and Kilcock remains closed, with Garda Forensic Collision Investigators due to conduct a technical examination of the scene this morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R148 in between Enfield and Kilcock between 6pm and 6:30pm on Tuesday 2nd January 2024 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.