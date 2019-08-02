Criminal Assets Bureau seizes €50,000 and Range Rover in Kildare

The raid took place just after 1pm today.

The raid took place just after 1pm today.

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has seized a 2018 Range Rover SUV and €50,000 in cash during a raid of a house in Kildare.

The Criminal Assets Bureau, assisted by Gardaí from Lucan, made the seizures during the search of a house in Maynooth, Kildare.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old man following the seizure of the Range Rover and the cash.

The search of the property took place this afternoon just after 1pm.

The man is being detained at Lucan Garda Station.

Comments are closed for legal reasons