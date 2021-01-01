Suspected Kildare shebeen complete with bar taps, pool table and log fire discovered on NYE

An image from the shed. Source: An Garda Siochána

GARDAÍ SAY THAT 15 people were socialising in a suspected shebeen near Kildare Town yesterday evening New year’s Eve.

A search warrant was executed on the premises at about 8.30pm yesterday and gardaí discovered the suspected shebeen in a shed at the rear of the house.

Gardaí say that the premises had “all the trappings of a traditional pub” including a pool table, beer taps, a log fire, tables and refrigeration equipment.

Bar equipment in the shed. Source: An Garda Siochána

Gardaí took details of all persons present within the shed and seized alcohol, drink optics and spirit dispensers.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident and a file is being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.