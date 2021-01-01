#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Friday 1 January 2021
Advertisement

Suspected Kildare shebeen complete with bar taps, pool table and log fire discovered on NYE

Gardaí say about 15 people were in the shed near Kildare Town when it was searched.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 1 Jan 2021, 12:26 PM
10 minutes ago 5,553 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5314049

Kildare Shebeen 2 An image from the shed. Source: An Garda Siochána

GARDAÍ SAY THAT 15 people were socialising in a suspected shebeen near Kildare Town yesterday evening New year’s Eve. 

A search warrant was executed on the premises at about 8.30pm yesterday and gardaí discovered the suspected shebeen in a shed at the rear of the house. 

Gardaí say that the premises had “all the trappings of a traditional pub” including a pool table, beer taps, a log fire, tables and refrigeration equipment. 

Kildare Shebeen 3 Bar equipment in the shed. Source: An Garda Siochána

Gardaí took details of all persons present within the shed and seized alcohol, drink optics and spirit dispensers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigations are ongoing into the incident and a file is being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie