Man arrested after garda injured and supermarket security guard stabbed in Kildare town

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident at a supermarket in Co Kildare on Wednesday.

At around 5.30pm, a man entered a supermarket in the Kildare town area. He was approached by a male security guard after he was observed attempting to steal an item, according to gardaí.

The man then produced a knife and stabbed the security guard before fleeing the scene in the direction of the Dublin Road.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Following enquiries, gardaí observed a man matching the suspect’s description walking on the Dublin Road a short time later.

“After approaching the suspect, the male produced two knives and attempted to assault the garda members. The man was disarmed and subsequently arrested,” a garda spokesperson said.

One garda was injured during the arrest but did not require hospital treatment.

The man is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations are ongoing.