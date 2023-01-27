Man (30s) dead after car crashes into wall in Kilkenny

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a crash in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí said the driver was fatally injured when his car collided with a wall around 2.50am at Carn in Dunbell, near Kilkenny city.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to St Luke’s General Hospital. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road is currently closed to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

“The driver of the car was fatally injured when his car collided with a wall,” a Garda statement said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.