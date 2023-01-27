Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 27 January 2023 Dublin: 2°C
Sam Boal/Rolling News Gardaí are examining the scene this morning
# Fatal Crash
Man (30s) dead after car crashes into wall in Kilkenny
Gardaí believe the driver was fatally injured when his car collided with a wall.
854
0
9 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a crash in Co Kilkenny. 

Gardaí said the driver was fatally injured when his car collided with a wall around 2.50am at Carn in Dunbell, near Kilkenny city.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to St Luke’s General Hospital. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road is currently closed to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

“The driver of the car was fatally injured when his car collided with a wall,” a Garda statement said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     