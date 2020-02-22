This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 22 February, 2020
Garda appeal for witnesses after man (40s) dies in van crash

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 10:25 AM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN THOMASTOWN, Kilkenny, have appealed for witnesses after a man in his 40s died in a crash this morning. 

The crash happened in Goresbridge area in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí said a van collided with a tree on the R705 between Goresbridge and Bagenalstown. Emergency services also attended the scene.

The driver was critically injured during the collision. He was taken from the scene to St Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A garda spokesman said:” The R705 (between Goresbridge and Bagenalstown) is partially closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place. The road is expected to reopen this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the R705 road between Goresbridge and Bagenalstown between 12.00am and 01.00am on Saturday, 22nd February 2020, to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

