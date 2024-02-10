Advertisement
Kilkenny's John Donnelly and Cork's Conor O'Callaghan. Ken Sutton/INPHO
Hurling League

Kilkenny strike late winner to secure hurling league victory away to Cork

16,274 watched on as Derek Lyng’s side won out.
0
187
9 minutes ago
The 42

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Kilkenny 0-21

Cork 1-17

JOHN DONNELLY SUPPLIED the critical shot in injury-time to ensure Kilkenny had a rewarding hurling league trip to Cork tonight.

Kilkenny were nine points ahead at one juncture in the first half, but Cork reeled them in to ahead on a couple of occasions in the second half. In a frantic finale, both teams saw accuracy elude them, yet after Patrick Collins pulled off a wonderful save to stop a batted effort by Walter Walsh, it was Thomastown’s Donnelly who clipped over the winner moments later.

By the 23rd minute Kilkenny had cruised 0-12 to 0-3 clear, but Cork fought back to trail by three at half-time as midfielder Conor O’Callaghan gave them a boost by drilling a shot to the net. They drew level and edged ahead on occasions in the second half, yet ultimately Kilkenny prevailed.

Author
The 42
sport@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags