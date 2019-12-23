'We might not have to go to work tomorrow': Kilkenny syndicate collect €6.8 million jackpot

A TOTAL OF €9.3 million has been collected from National Lottery HQ today, with one Kilkenny work syndicate scooping €6.8 million from Saturday 7 December’s Lotto jackpot.

The ticket was bought at Blanchfield’s Centra in the town of Mooncoin in Kilkenny.

One of the members of the syndicate said: “We still can’t believe it. The first I heard about the win was the Sunday morning after the draw when the head of the syndicate called me and the first thing he said was, ‘We might not have to go to work tomorrow’.

We thought he was having a joke with us so a couple of us made our way to his house so we could inspect the ticket for ourselves. It’s an amazing win and with so many members of the syndicate, it is lovely that so many families will benefit from it before Christmas.

None of the group plan to give up work any time soon, but it will give many of them the chance to pay off their mortgages or be able to buy their first home.

The group also plan to give some of the winnings towards a number of charity.

Separately, a Dublin family syndicate collected a prize worth €2.5 million today which they won in a draw back on Tuesday 4 October.

The ticket was bought at Kane’s/McCartney’s Supervalu in Donabate, north county Dublin.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We found out a couple of days after the draw when I scanned the ticket.