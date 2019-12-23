This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We might not have to go to work tomorrow': Kilkenny syndicate collect €6.8 million jackpot

Separately, a Dublin family claimed €2.5 million today from a draw that had taken place in October.

By Sean Murray Monday 23 Dec 2019, 4:19 PM
A TOTAL OF €9.3 million has been collected from National Lottery HQ today, with one Kilkenny work syndicate scooping €6.8 million from Saturday 7 December’s Lotto jackpot.

The ticket was bought at Blanchfield’s Centra in the town of Mooncoin in Kilkenny.

One of the members of the syndicate said: “We still can’t believe it. The first I heard about the win was the Sunday morning after the draw when the head of the syndicate called me and the first thing he said was, ‘We might not have to go to work tomorrow’. 

We thought he was having a joke with us so a couple of us made our way to his house so we could inspect the ticket for ourselves. It’s an amazing win and with so many members of the syndicate, it is lovely that so many families will benefit from it before Christmas.

None of the group plan to give up work any time soon, but it will give many of them the chance to pay off their mortgages or be able to buy their first home.

The group also plan to give some of the winnings towards a number of charity. 

Separately, a Dublin family syndicate collected a prize worth €2.5 million today which they won in a draw back on Tuesday 4 October.

The ticket was bought at Kane’s/McCartney’s Supervalu in Donabate, north county Dublin.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We found out a couple of days after the draw when I scanned the ticket.

It took a bit of time before I found the right words to announce it to the rest of these guys. When we eventually got everyone in the room and I told them, there was great excitement. We came down from our cloud eventually and sought financial advice and waited until the news properly sunk in before we made our claim.

