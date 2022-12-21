Young Kilkenny man struck and killed by train in New Jersey

A YOUNG IRISHMAN man has died in the US after he was struck by a train in New Jersey.

Anthony Mulhearn, 24, from Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny had been staying on a visa in the Spring Lake borough, near the Jersey Shore area.

The tragic incident happened last Thursday night at 11.50pm US time.

According to local media, he was identified as the pedestrian “who was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train near the borough train station” last week and was “an Irish citizen staying in Spring Lake on a US visa”.

A spokeswoman for the train company told the Asbury Park Press that the train had left its Bay Head station at 11:34 p.m. for Long Branch,

The cause of the incident was not known, the newspaper reported, adding that none of the six people on board the train were injured.

Tributes have been paid to the young man by Mullinavat GAA and a youth arts and theatre group he was heavily involved in. Waterford Youth Arts described him as a “wonderful person” and passed on sympathies to his family.

His notice on Rip.ie states that Anthony will be sadly missed by his “heartbroken parents” Niall and Josie, with his funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date.