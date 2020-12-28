#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí charge four people over Christmas Eve assault in Kerry

Baseball bats and slashhooks were seized during searches.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 28 Dec 2020, 7:35 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED four people following an assault and serious public order incident in Kerry.

Officers said they carried out a number of searches following the incident which happened at Hazelwood Drive, Killarney, Kerry, in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Gardaí said a total of four properties were searched as part of an investigation into incidents of criminality in the estate over the Christmas period.

A number of items believed to be weapons were seized during these searches, including baseball bats, slash hooks and pitchforks.

A garda spokesman said: “Two of the persons arrested, a man and a woman both aged in their 40s are being detained in Killarney Garda Station while two other arrested males, aged in their 20s are being detained in Tralee Garda Station.  All are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“All four persons have been charged and are scheduled to appear before Mallow District Court, tomorrow morning, Tuesday 29th December 2020.”

Comments are off as charges have been brought against four people. 

