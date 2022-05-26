#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí investigating violent Killarney attack involving several youths

Video footage of the vicious assault was widely shared on social media.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 26 May 2022, 12:56 PM
Gardaí were called to the incident shortly after 8:30pm on Saturday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a violent incident in Killarney, Co Kerry, which saw a group of youths carry out a sustained attack on one individual on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident in the New Street / Chapel Lane area of the Kerry town shortly after 8:30pm.

When gardaí arrived at the scene the group had largely dissipated. A garda spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries and no arrests were made at the scene. 

The incident was first reported by Radio Kerry and the local news outlet shared video of the dangerous group attack on social media.  

It shows at least six youths and young men attacking another youth, who is lying on the ground.

Garda enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on (064) 667 1160. 

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

