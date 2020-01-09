This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man charged with firearms offences after social media video of man apparently firing shotgun

Gardaí say they have arrested and charged a man in his 20s.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 9:40 AM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been charged with firearms offences following a video which was shared on social media last month showing a man apparently firing a shotgun.

Gardaí say they have arrested and charged a man in his 20s in relation to the possession of a suspected firearm in December 2019.

The arrest came following an investigation which began when gardaí became aware of the video being circulated.

Gardaí in Killarney arrested a man yesterday and a firearm was also seized that is to be sent for examination.

The man was detained in Killarney Garda Station and was subsequently charged. He is due in court at a later date.

