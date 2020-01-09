Man charged with firearms offences after social media video of man apparently firing shotgun

A MAN HAS been charged with firearms offences following a video which was shared on social media last month showing a man apparently firing a shotgun.

Gardaí say they have arrested and charged a man in his 20s in relation to the possession of a suspected firearm in December 2019.

The arrest came following an investigation which began when gardaí became aware of the video being circulated.

Gardaí in Killarney arrested a man yesterday and a firearm was also seized that is to be sent for examination.

The man was detained in Killarney Garda Station and was subsequently charged. He is due in court at a later date.