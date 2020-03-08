Woman killed and four people injured in two-car collision in Kerry

A WOMAN HAS died in a road collision in Kerry.

The crash, which involved two cars, took place at around 2pm this afternoon on the N22 at Brennan’s Glen, Killarney.

A woman in her 40s was seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after local gardaí and emergency services arrived.

A man and a woman in their 70s, who were in the same car, were taken to University Hospital Kerry.

The woman is understood to be in a critical condition, while the man’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Two women in their 20s were in the second car involved in the collision. They were taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick – their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road at Brennan’s Glen remains sealed off and will be examined by forensic collision investigators.

Traffic diversions are now in place and the local coroner and superintendent have visited the scene.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses and are appealing to anyone with camera or dash cam footage to make it available to them.

Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111