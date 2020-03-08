This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 8 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman killed and four people injured in two-car collision in Kerry

The crash took place at Brennan’s Glen, Killarney

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 7:17 PM
10 minutes ago 2,889 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5037987
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN HAS died in a road collision in Kerry. 

The crash, which involved two cars, took place at around 2pm this afternoon on the N22 at Brennan’s Glen, Killarney. 

A woman in her 40s was seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after local gardaí and emergency services arrived. 

A man and a woman in their 70s, who were in the same car, were taken to University Hospital Kerry. 

The woman is understood to be in a critical condition, while the man’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening. 

Two women in their 20s were in the second car involved in the collision. They were taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick – their injuries are not thought to be life threatening. 

The road at Brennan’s Glen remains sealed off and will be examined by forensic collision investigators.

Traffic diversions are now in place and the local coroner and superintendent have visited the scene. 

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses and are appealing to anyone with camera or dash cam footage to make it available to them. 

Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie