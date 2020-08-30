Gardaí launch investigation after man (20s) discovered dead outside Kerry hotel

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man was discovered dead outside a hotel in Kerry.

The man in his 20s was found unconscious on the Muckross Road, Killarney, at around 11.30pm last night.

The area has now been sealed off and garda technical teams are at the scene.

Gardáí said they are currently treating the death as “unexplained” and that the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.