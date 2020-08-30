This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 30 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Anger over footage showing large crowds in Kerry town

It comes as the Government said gardai will receive tough new powers to shut pubs which break Ireland’s coronavirus rules.

By Press Association Sunday 30 Aug 2020, 2:37 PM
16 minutes ago 6,649 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5190388
A screenshot from one of the videos.
A screenshot from one of the videos.
A screenshot from one of the videos.

CONCERNS HAVE BEEN raised about breaches of social distancing after footage emerged showing crowds of people gathering in a Co Kerry town.

Video footage posted on social media shows large groups of people dancing in close proximity and appearing to breach public health guidelines in Killarney.

There has been widespread condemnation of the incident involving dozens of people in the town close to 1am this morning.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland tweeted: “We all have a duty to behave responsibly.

“Scenes last night in Killarney hugely upsetting for everyone following the guidelines and for publicans desperate to open.”

A Twitter page that represents pubs in Co Kerry posted: “Disgusted for all law-abiding publicans to see scenes like this in Killarney last night, especially while the majority of pubs are still shut down.

“Close down the business that sold them the takeaway pints immediately and enforce the new garda laws.”

Independent Kerry councillor Jackie Healy-Rae said it was one of multiple incidents in the town.

“Killarney is a very busy spot and people have been left very upset by the video,” he said.

“We have teachers and students going back to school this week and some teachers and parents are uneasy about returning to school but they are going back as they have to.

“To see that type of behaviour is not acceptable.

“People are angry and it makes Killarney look bad. This is not the type of behaviour we want here.”

It comes as the Government said gardaí will receive tough new powers to shut pubs which break Ireland’s coronavirus rules.

Fines of up to 2,500 euros or a maximum of six months in prison will be the sanction if bars infringing social distancing regulations refuse to close for a day.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Closure orders could be issued by a district court resulting in a pub being shut for up to 30 days.

Plans to reopen drink-only hostelries have been put on hold again as the Government attempts to contain the number of cases.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar announced a 16 million euro support package for pubs, bars and nightclubs which are enduring a prolonged wait to raise shutters.

The new initiatives included waiving court fees and associated excise and stamp duties relating to the renewal of pub and other liquor licences and waiver of excise duty on on-trade liquor licences on renewal this year.

The gardai have been contacted for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie