Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 12 October 2022
Department halts plan to move Ukrainians from Kerry to Mayo at short notice

There was outcry at the short notice of the plans yesterday.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 12 Oct 2022, 10:46 AM
1 hour ago 5,744 Views 8 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

PLANS TO MOVE Ukrainian refugees from Killarney to accommodation in Mayo have been reversed following outcry.

The Department for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has said it “worked intensively overnight” to source alternative accommodation for the 135 women and children who have been staying at a hotel in the Co Kerry town.

They had been informed yesterday they were to be moved today to Westport.

Community leaders appealed for the Ukrainians to remain, noting that they include up to 40 school-going children and how several of the adults have jobs in the town.

But the department has confirmed the move will now not go ahead and group will instead continue to reside in the town.

“The Department has worked intensively overnight to source alternative accommodation for the Ukrainians affected, in Killarney,” it said in a statement.

“In light of these efforts, the move to Westport will not proceed, with those affected remaining in Killarney in new accommodation. IPAS officials will be in touch with the families to let them know about accommodation arrangements.

“The Department is mindful of the impact that all such moves have on those affected, and will continue to deliver a humanitarian response to the needs of Ukrainian displaced persons and those seeking International Protection.”

It added that the wider situation around accommodation remains extremely challenging. 

“The transit centre at Citywest is nearing capacity and the possibility of a pause on entry to new arrivals due to a nationwide shortage of accommodation cannot be discounted,” it said. 

Ireland is now accommodating 55,000 people between those fleeing Ukraine and International Protection applicants, compared to 7,500 last year, according to the department. 

