Men arrested in relation to north Dublin shooting released without charge

TWO MEN ARRESTED by gardaí in relation to a double shooting in north Dublin earlier this week have been released without charge.

The incident happened at 11.30am at Killeek Lane, St. Margaret’s on Friday, which is about 6 km from Dublin Airport.

Two men were sitting in a parked vehicle at an industrial premises when they were approached by a lone gunman who fired a number of shots into the vehicle.

The gunman then fled the scene in vehicle driven by another male.

One man remains in a critical condition while the other man is said to have received less severe injuries.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.