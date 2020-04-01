'No foul play' suspected in death of woman in Killiney, Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID they suspect no foul play relating to the death of a woman in Killiney, south Dublin yesterday.

The body of a woman in her 50s was discovered in the Balure Lane area yesterday evening.

Gardaí originally said the woman’s body was “discovered in unexplained circumstances at a house in the Killiney area of south county Dublin”.

A statement this evening reads: “The post-mortem on the woman in her 50s was completed by the State Pathologist earlier today. An Garda Síochána is currently preparing a file for the Coroner. No further information is available at this time.”