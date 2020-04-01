This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'No foul play' suspected in death of woman in Killiney, Dublin

The body of a woman in her 50s was discovered in the Balure Lane area of Killiney yesterday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 1 Apr 2020, 5:19 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID they suspect no foul play relating to the death of a woman in Killiney, south Dublin yesterday. 

The body of a woman in her 50s was discovered in the Balure Lane area yesterday evening. 

Gardaí originally said the woman’s body was “discovered in unexplained circumstances at a house in the Killiney area of south county Dublin”.

A statement this evening reads: “The post-mortem on the woman in her 50s was completed by the State Pathologist earlier today. An Garda Síochána is currently preparing a file for the Coroner. No further information is available at this time.”

