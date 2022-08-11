Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 11 August 2022
Last remaining textile mill in Ireland to be restored by Dublin City Council

The restoration of Kilmainham Mill is expected to cost €1.7 million.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 11 Aug 2022, 5:33 PM
2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5838820
Kilmainham Mill in Dublin 8
Image: Dublin City Council
Kilmainham Mill in Dublin 8
Kilmainham Mill in Dublin 8
Image: Dublin City Council

RESTORATION WORKS HAVE begun at an 18th century mill in Dublin, with the protected structure believed to be the last remaining textile mill in Ireland.

Dublin City Council (DCC) announced that the first phase of works at Kilmainham Mill in Dublin 8 began earlier this week, and that work is expected to be completed next spring.

The restoration is expected to cost €1.7 million.

Kilmainham Mill, which was built in the 18th century, originally functioned solely as a flour mill before being changed to textile production in the latter part of the 19th century.

From the mid-18th century, additional buildings were added to the site, leading to a large complex of buildings that is beside the River Camac.

After the mill changed to textile production in the 19th century, it continued to operate until it shut down in 2000.

In a statement, DCC said that “the Kilmainham Mill complex appears to be the last remaining largely unaltered early-nineteenth-century ﬂour mill in the city of Dublin, and is likely the last remaining fulling (textile) mill in Ireland”.

Kilmainham Mill 2 Source: Dublin City Council

According to DCC, there are plans to build a new “cultural institution” at the mill, adding that the conservation of the historically significant buildings is of “paramount importance”.

“Plans for the site include the creation of a community hub, which will potentially include a visitor centre, craft production facilities and/or an outdoor green space,” DCC said.

The restoration itself includes repairs to the roof to dry out the building and prevent further water damage, alongside the demolition of 20th century buildings with no historic significance.

There will also be work done to remove and treat asbestos, which is found throughout the building in pipeworks, roof tiles and floor tiles.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

