Murder probe launched as Dublin shooting victim dies six weeks after attack

The man was shot in Kilminham on 24 June. File photo.

The man was shot in Kilminham on 24 June. File photo.

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched after a man in his 30s died in hospital six weeks after he was shot in Dublin.

The man was pronounced dead in St James’s Hospital today, where he was being treated for injuries he sustained during the attack.

The incident took plance in an underground car park on the South Circular Road in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, on Friday 24 June.

Advertisement

The shooting is understood to have been related to organised crime.

The office of the State Pathologist and the local Coroner have been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

Gardaí investigating the incident have commenced a murder investigation and are renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The police force said it is particularly appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the South Circular Road in the Kilmainham area on the morning of 24 June to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.