Tánaiste confirms 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman Kim Damti has died after Hamas attack

LAST UPDATE | 31 minutes ago
AN IRISH-ISRAELI woman who has been missing since Hamas militants launched an unprecedented series of surprise attacks on Saturday has died, the Tánaiste has confirmed.
22-year-old Kim Damti had remained unaccounted, having been attending a music festival when Hamas carried out a bloody mass-shooting on the event, which was attended by hundreds of young Israelis and foreigners near Kibbutz Reim, close to Gaza.
Tánaiste Micheál Martin said in a statement this evening that “it is with immense sadness that I learnt this evening that Kim Damti’s death has been confirmed”.
“When news reached us over the weekend that an Irish citizen was one of the many hundreds missing after the repugnant terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel, we hoped against hope that she would be found safely. The news that this hope has now been extinguished is devastating,” Martin said.
“Anyone looking at the photo of Kim in the media over the last few days will have been struck by the radiance and energy in her expression; a young 22 year old woman with a whole life ahead of her, full of promise,” he said.
“For anyone to lose a child is devastating. To lose a child in such circumstances is indescribable,” the Tánaiste said.
He added: “On my behalf and on behalf of the Government and people of Ireland, I convey our heartfelt condolences to Kim’s family in Ireland and in Israel. We are with them in their grief. I spoke with Kim’s family earlier this evening and expressed this to them.
“Our thoughts remain with all the families of those who have died, who are injured or who are missing in the wake of these terrible events.
“May her memory be a blessing.”
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in a statement that “as a nation we are united in mourning for Kim Damti”.
“This vibrant young Irish-Israeli woman was struck down in her prime, with her adult life ahead of her. Her death, and the deaths of more than a thousand other citizens of Israel and from around the world, was senseless and barbaric,” Varadkar said.
“Kim gave happiness and joy to her family and those around her. As we learn of her death, we pause to think of her, her family in Israel and Ireland and of all those now grieving in countless other nations.”
In a post on Facebook, her sister wrote: “I announce the murder of our angel, our flower, Kim Damti who was murdered by the damned terrorists.”
She said the funeral will take place tomorrow.
Speaking to US outlet ABC News from her home in Tel Aviv on Monday, her mother, Jennifer, described waiting to hear news about her daughter.
“You can’t sleep. All I can think about is where she is, if she’s suffering, if she’s still alive. I just want her back,” she said.
The Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier in the week that it has been in touch with Kim’s family and had been providing consular assistance.
