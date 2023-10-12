Funeral of 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman Kim Damti takes place

THE FUNERAL OF 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman Kim Damti, who died after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented series of surprise attacks on Saturday, has taken place in Israel.

Kim Damti had remained unaccounted, having been attending a music festival when Hamas carried out a bloody mass-shooting on the event, which was attended by hundreds of young Israelis and foreigners near Kibbutz Reim, close to Gaza.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin confirmed her death in a statement yesterday evening.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Prime Time this evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Kim Damti.

“I just think we’re all really shocked at what happened,” Varadkar said.

“I heard her mother talking about how she didn’t bring her daughter up to hate anyone and just the thought of anyone having their life ended in the way it was, it’s really sad and the nation is mourning,” he said.

RTÉ reported that Irish Ambassador to Israel Sonya McGuinness told Kim Damti’s funeral that Ireland is “appalled at the loss of this beautiful young woman”.

“She was the best of your community and the best of our community and the best of who we are as a shared people,” McGuinness told mourners.

“Our sincere condolences to you and your entire community and Kim’s friends and families. We stand with you.”

In a statement to RTÉ News, Kim Damti’s aunt Pat Cooper said the family “thanks all those who have supported us with love and encouragement over the past five days”.

“We respectfully request the media to allow us to grieve in the privacy of our family.”

In his statement last night, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “When news reached us over the weekend that an Irish citizen was one of the many hundreds missing after the repugnant terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel, we hoped against hope that she would be found safely. The news that this hope has now been extinguished is devastating”.

“Anyone looking at the photo of Kim in the media over the last few days will have been struck by the radiance and energy in her expression; a young 22 year old woman with a whole life ahead of her, full of promise.

“For anyone to lose a child is devastating. To lose a child in such circumstances is indescribable,” the Tánaiste said.

He added: “On my behalf and on behalf of the Government and people of Ireland, I convey our heartfelt condolences to Kim’s family in Ireland and in Israel. We are with them in their grief. I spoke with Kim’s family earlier this evening and expressed this to them.”

President Michael D Higgins said he has heard of Kim Damti’s death with the “greatest sadness”

“The circumstances in which her life was taken, having travelled as she did to attend a music festival, are truly appalling,” Higgins said.

“Kim’s death once again reminds us what an outrageous breach of fundamental international law in conditions of conflict it is to target civilians in this way,” he said.

“May I send my deepest condolences to Kim’s family, friends and all those with whom she shared her life. Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam.”