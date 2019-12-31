This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 31 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kim Jong-un calls for ‘military counter-measures’ ahead of highly-anticipated New Year address

Kim spoke for seven hours during the ruling Workers’ Party meeting in Pyongyang.

By Press Association Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 12:32 PM
1 hour ago 3,547 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4950400
Image: PA
Image: PA

NORTH KOREAN LEADER Kim Jong Un has called for active “diplomatic and military counter-measures” to preserve the country’s security.

The call came in a lengthy speech by Kim at a key political conference possibly meant to legitimise major changes to his nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Kim spoke for seven hours during the ruling Workers’ Party meeting in Pyongyang, which continued into its third day on Monday.

He issued national goals for rebuilding the North’s economy and preparing active and “offensive political, diplomatic and military counter-measures for firmly preserving the sovereignty and security of the country”, according to state media.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the plenary meeting of the party’s Central Committee will extend to its fourth day today, a day before Kim is expected to use his annual New Year’s address to announce major changes to his economic and security policies.

Some experts believe the leader could use the speech to declare he is suspending his nuclear negotiations with Washington, which have stalemated over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament.

KCNA did not report any decisions made at the party meeting or mention any specific comment by Kim toward the United States.

But it said the country’s leader noted that the Workers’ Party is determined to enter “another arduous and protracted struggle”, possibly referring to efforts to overcome US-led sanctions and pressure, before concluding his speech with calls for “dynamically opening the road” towards building a powerful socialist nation.

KCNA said the party is working to draft a resolution based on the agenda laid out by Kim and plans to discuss an unspecified “important document”.

In his New Year’s speech to begin 2019, the leader said his country would pursue an unspecified “new path” if the administration of US president Donald Trump persists with sanctions and pressure on North Korea.

Negotiations faltered following the collapse of his second summit with Trump in February, where the Americans rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for the dismantling of an ageing nuclear facility in Yongbyon, which would only represent a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie