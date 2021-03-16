#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Advertisement

Kim Jong Un’s sister criticises US and South Korea for holding military exercises

Kim Yo Jong warned Washington against further provocations if it wants a ‘good night’s sleep for the next four years’.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 7:09 AM
44 minutes ago 3,346 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5382637
Kim Yo Jong
Image: Jorge Silva via PA Images
Kim Yo Jong
Kim Yo Jong
Image: Jorge Silva via PA Images

KIM JONG UN’S sister has criticised the United States and South Korea for holding military exercises in North Korea’s first comments towards Joe Biden’s administration.

Kim Yo Jong issued a statement today in which she warned Washington against further provocations if it wants a “good night’s sleep for the next four years”.

It came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Asia to talk to allies Japan and South Korea about North Korea and other regional issues.

Pyongyang would consider abandoning a 2018 bilateral agreement on reducing military tensions and abolish a decades-old ruling party unit tasked to handle inter-Korean relations if it no longer had to cooperate with Seoul, said Kim Yo Jong, who handles inter-Korean affairs for the North.

She said Pyongyang would also consider scrapping an office that handled South Korean tours to the North’s scenic Diamond Mountain, which Seoul suspended in 2008 after a North Korean guard fatally shot a South Korean tourist.

“We will keep an eye on (South Korea’s) attitude and behavior, and if they become more provocative, we could take exceptional measures,” she said in her statement published in Pyongyang’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to issue a word of advice to the new US administration, which is so eager to give off a smell of gunpowder in our land from across the ocean,” she said.

“If they want to have a good night’s sleep for the next four years, it would be good for them not to do things that would prevent them from sleeping properly from the start.”

Challenges posed by North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and China’s growing influence loom large in the Biden administration’s first Cabinet-level trip abroad, part of a larger effort to bolster US influence and clam concerns about the Washington’s role in Asia following four years of Donald Trump’s “America first” approach.

The South Korean and US militaries began annual military exercises last week that continue through until Thursday. The drills are command post exercises and computerised simulation and do not involve field training.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But Ms Kim said even the smaller drills are an act of hostility toward the North. In the past, Pyongyang has often responded to US-South Korea drills with missile tests.

“War rehearsals cannot coexist with dialogue, hostility cannot coexist with cooperation,” she said.

Boo Seung-chan, a spokesperson from South Korea’s Defence Ministry, said the combined drills were defensive in nature and called for the North to show a more “flexible attitude” that would be constructive to stabilising peace on the Korean Peninsula.

He added the South’s military was not detecting any unusual signs of military activity from the North.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie