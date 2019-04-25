This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 25 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin vow closer ties as they meet for the first time

Both leaders have met in Russia’s eastern city of Vladivostok, after Kim travelled by train from the North.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 7:06 AM
1 hour ago 2,563 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4605982
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un
Image: Alexei Nikolsky via PA Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un
Image: Alexei Nikolsky via PA Images

NORTH KOREAN LEADER Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have vowed to seek closer ties as they met face-to-face for the first time today. 

Both leaders have met in Russia’s eastern city of Vladivostok, after Kim travelled by train from the North. 

In brief statements before heading in to the talks, both leaders expressed their hopes for strengthening historic ties.

“I think it will be a very useful meeting in developing the relationship between the two countries, who have a long friendship and history, into a more stable and sound one,” Kim said.

“As the world is focused on the Korean peninsula, I think we will hold a very meaningful dialogue.”

Putin told Kim he supports ongoing efforts to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and wants to boost economic ties.

“I am confident that your visit… will help us to better understand how we can resolve the situation on the Korean peninsula and what Russia can do to support the positive processes that are currently taking place,” Putin said.

“In terms of bilateral relations, we have a lot to do to develop economic relations.”

This meeting was Kim’s first face-to-face talks with another head of state since returning from his February Hanoi summit with US President Donald Trump, which broke down without a deal on North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. 

North Korean labourers

The fate of some 10,000 North Korean labourers working in Russia, who are due to leave by the end of this year under sanctions, is among the issues likely to be on the table during this week’s talks. 

Labour is one of North Korea’s major exports and source of cash. Pyongyang has reportedly asked Russia to continue to employ its workers after the deadline. 

For Putin, however, the summit is a chance to push Russia’s stance on opposing US international influence. 

In an interview with China’s official People’s Daily published today, Putin lashed out at “countries claiming sole global leadership”.

“They carelessly trample on the norms and principles of international law, resort to blackmail, sanctions and pressure, and try to force their values and dubious ideals on entire countries and populations,” Putin said.

This Vladivostok meeting follows repeated invitations from Putin since Kim embarked on a series of diplomatic overtures last year.

Since March 2018, the formerly reclusive North Korean leader has held four meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, three with South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, two with Trump and one with Vietnam’s president.

Includes reporting by © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie